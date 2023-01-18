School board members share highlights of state conference Published 7:32 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Albert Lea school board members gave reports regarding last weekend’s Minnesota School Boards Association conference during the board meeting on Tuesday.

“It was a great conference,” Director Angie Hoffman said. “The trickiest part was figuring out what workshops you wanted to go to cause they have so many options.”

Her favorite was on student entrepreneurship, presented by Austin Public Schools.

“Students started a business together, and I believe they each had to do their own businesses [individually] too, and it was just really inspiring to listen to them.”

Vice Chair Kim Nelson highlighted a session regarding the legislative agenda for 2023, and noted three ideas stood out: the basic education formula increase, funding special education and flexibility in funding.

“We talked about we are the only governing body that has to go to the taxpayers to ask them if we can be funded in certain areas,” she said. “That renewal piece and not having to do that. It costs a lot of money to do that for one thing, and for a second it doesn’t make sense for us to be able to do our work effectively and efficiently.”

Klatt was elected to serve on the state board, and during his report he stressed to members the importance of being active.

“What do we need in Albert Lea that maybe we’re overlooking?” he said. “That goes to everybody that works here from the staff and the teachers, administrators — if there’s something that could benefit Albert Lea.”

Superintendent Ron Wagner credited Klatt for his election to the state board.

“This is quite a significant award and recognition as well as an opportunity to represent the school districts in this area,” Wagner said in his update to the board.

Chair Neal Skaar attended a school board chair conference.

“We asked questions, bring up problems that might be presented to us as board chairs,” he said. “Then gave advice.”

He also talked about the opening first forum of the conference, which discussed the 3 Es after graduation: employment, enrollment or enlistment.

In his update to the board, Wagner noted the district launched its first monthly e-newsletter. The newsletter is called Tiger Tales.

Student representative Marissa Hanson said the high school launched their “See Something, Say Something” program.

“There are posters with QR codes that lead you to the phone number … that you can message if something is happening,” she said. “I think it’s meant to bring a timestamp and also attention to what’s happening in an easier form than having to go down to the office, which I think they’re worried that it’s a little too confrontational time to go down there.”

The board also celebrated the high school’s boys’ cross country team, which competed in state competition last fall at St. Olaf. Senior Gavin Hanke placed 17th individually, and the team finished in 13th place.

Under consent items, the board agreed to hire Sarah Enser, Kyle Milliron, Laura Cochlin, Cindy Shahan, Bry Nelson, Katy Hodge, Stephanie Ruehling and Robert Jackson for a variety of roles. They agreed to leaves of absence for Mary Larscheid, Rebecca Bungum, Serena Sorensen, Michelle Kluender and Mary Jo Dorman, and accepted resignations, retirements or terminations for Paula Olson, Pam Jacobsen, Zach Luther, Cory Shaffer and Stephanie Breuer.

The district spent $2.725 million for the month ending Monday, with $2.073 million going towards the general fund. The district accepted $10,241 in December, with over $2,000 coming from Tammie Bhend-Cargill and Kiven and Cheryl Lukes.

The finance committee will meet at 4:15 p.m. March 20, June 19 and Sept. 25, and at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4. The facilities committee will meet May 1 and Oct. 2 at 4:15 p.m., while the policy committee will meet March 6 at 4 p.m. and at 4:15 p.m. June 5, Sept. 5 and Nov. 20. The curriculum committee will meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Oct. 10, Jan. 9, 2024 and April 16, 2024.