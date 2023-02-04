051631-F1 Published 3:01 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 7, 2019

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $112,067.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Dillon Roberts, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Land Home Financial Services, Inc, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 12, 2019 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A540071

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: July 1, 2021

Recorded: July 26, 2021

Document Number: A549930

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: April 2, 2020

Recorded: April 13, 2020 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-542163

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1001138-0000384574-5

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Land Home Financial Services, Inc

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 307 Central Ave S, Geneva, MN 56035

Tax Parcel ID Number: 260190030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South thirty (30) feet of Lot Three (3) and all of Four (4) in Block Eighty-two (82) in the Village of Geneva, Minnesota, according to the revised and consolidated plat of said Village recorded in Book “4” of Plats on pages 168-169 in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $122,785.05

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 27, 2022

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 051631-F1

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 31, 2022, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, 2023

051631-F1