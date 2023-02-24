24-CV-23-37 Published 5:17 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

——————-

Court File No. 24-CV-23-37

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

In the Matter of the Petition of

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, in relation to Certificate of Title No. 8223.0 issued for land in the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota and legally described as follows:

Lot 4 and the North 50 feet of Lot 8 in Block 18 of Hawthorne Homes Subdivision of Second and Third Home Addition to the City of Albert Lea

—————————-

TO: Cory J. Parker and Jennifer S. Parker

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of

Titles in the above-entitled matter,

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on February 27, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. by remote technology via Zoom, at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, City of Albert Lea, in said County, and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles of Freeborn County, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 8223.0 and enter a new Certificate of Title for the land therein described in favor of Minnesota Housing finance Agency, subject to the memorial of Document Nos. T127963, T129724, T136714, T145934, and T113643, but free from all other memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. T117654.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above-described Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served: (a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to the nonresident’s post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested; (c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. §5.25.

Dated: January 30, 2023

Approved:

/s/Daniel L. Kolker

Examiner of Titles

/s/Ross L. Leuning

Judge of the District Court

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN DOBIE & BARBEE PLLP

/s/ Adam Soczynski

Adam Soczynski, #0264805

Attorney for Petitioner

4500 Park Glen Road,

Suite 300

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416

(952) 925-3644 Telephone

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 15 and 22, 2023

24-CV-23-37