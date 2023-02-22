Action tabled on replacing county personnel director position Published 8:38 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Board to look at whether to have same position or alter it

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to table action on filling the open director of personnel and human resources position.

Fourth District Commissioner Chris Shoff asked that the county’s personnel committee look at different options for whether to have a personnel director, a human resources director or some other alternative and bring those options back to the board before a decision was made at the next meeting.

The position has been open since former Personnel and Human Resources Director Candace Pesch was selected to be county administrator. She began in that role in November, replacing former Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen, who resigned in June. Contracted Administrator Jan Fransen assisted the county in the interim.

Pesch has been overseeing the duties of both positions since.

The board also discussed the issue at its recent workshop.

Pesch recommended replacing the director of personnel in the event in the future that there is a county administrator with no personnel background. She said there are different backgrounds and trainings required for the position and said she thought it would be best for having the most effective and efficient operations.

Prior to her becoming the personnel director, she said there was a human resources director and the county administrator took on additional duties.

She said she thought realistically there were two options on how to move forward, either have a personnel director or a human resources director.

In other action, the board:

• Approved out-of-state travel for three staff with the Public Health Department to attend the NACCHO Preparedness Summit in Atlanta. The expenses will be covered by COVID relief funds.

• Approved moving the current veterans court case managers from 24 hours a week to 32 hours a week. The positions are being paid with federal funds

• Forman read a brief update from the closed session at the last meeting. He said the closed session was requested by Pesch to evaluate her performance thus far as administrator.

He said overall Pesch was performing well, and some areas for improvement were identified or discussed.

• Approved 2023 tobacco licenses for A&S Stores LLC in Clarks Grove, Geneva Bar & Grill in Geneva, Freeborn County Co-op Oil in Alden, Han’s Off-Sale in Hollandale, Hollandale Three in One Bar & Restaurant in Hollandale, Staples Enterprises in Alden and Vet’s Oil Company Inc. in Manchester.