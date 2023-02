Albert Lea girls’ hockey to compete in Section 1A finals Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team will face off against 12-ranked Dodge County on Thursday in the Section 1A finals in Owatonna after defeating Waseca 10-1 on Saturday.

Faceoff begins at 7:30 p.m.

The team looks to return to state for a second year in a row.