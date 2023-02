Albert Lea wrestlers win against Owatonna Published 5:01 am Friday, February 3, 2023

The Albert Lea wrestling team won 44-27 against Owatonna on Thursday and are now 8-1 in the Big 9 Conference.

Results were as follows:

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) over Kaden Lindquist (Owatonna) by major decision 17-5

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Donoven Sorenson (Owatonna) by fall

120 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Lane Karsten (Owatonna) by major decision 17-4

126 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Jayden Jirele (Owatonna) by fall

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) over Parker Casas (Owatonna) by fall

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Michael Reinardy (Owatonna) by decision 5-2

145 Jack Sorenson (Owatonna) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) by decision 5-3

152 Mason Attig (Albert Lea) over Mason Blum (Owatonna) by decision 7-2

160 Cael Robb (Owatonna) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) by fall

170 Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea) over RJ Reinardy (Owatonna) by fall

182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) over Ryan Felts (Owatonna) by fall

195 Blake Fitcher (Owatonna) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) by fall

220 Max Flemke (Owatonna) over Patrick Holcomb (Albert Lea) by injury default

285 Grant Lower (Owatonna) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) by fall

The team will next wrestle on Thursday at home against Winona.