BIDS 2306 Published 5:09 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

Albert Lea, Minnesota

2023 – 2024 Biosolids Removal

City Project Number 2306

Bids Close 3:00 pm, March 21, 2023

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 p.m., March 21, 2023 for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment for removal and land application of approximately 4,000,000 gallons of Biosolids per year for a two year period. Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8404231, for a $22.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid. A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the

total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 22, 2023

BIDS 2306