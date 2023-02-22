Christine Lee Lawson, 51, of Glenville, Minnesota, passed on February 16, 2023. Christine was born in Albert Lea, MN on November 16, 1971, to Kenneth Lawson and Diane (Perleberg), she was their only daughter. Chris graduated from Glenville-Emmons high school. She worked in sales and marketing, bartending, and merchandising.

Those who knew her knew she was a very social, witty, and caring person. One way she showed others she cared was by cooking them meals or baked goods. Whether it was for someone going through a tough time, or celebrating a happy time she would show her solicitude through cooking and conversation. One thing she valued the most in her life was her family. She was very proud of her two daughters and would tell everyone about their achievements and kept everyone up to date on how they were doing. She also bragged and showed photos to every one of her “grand dog,” Lily. She cherished family dinners at her dad’s house with her dad, daughters, and son-in-law in the most recent years.

Survivors include her father Kenneth Lawson of Myrtle, daughter Brooke (Ryan) Kerkhoff of Albert Lea, and Savanah Schipper of Myrtle, five uncles, two aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her mother Diane Lawson, Grandmother Ruth Lawson, Grandfather Lowell Lawson, Grandmother Charlene Perleberg, Grandfather Jack Perleberg, and Aunt Cami Kussatz.

A celebration of life is in planning and will be released at a later date.

Chris’ wishes for when she passed was for everyone to take a shot of tequila and listen to Escape (The Pina Cola Song) in her remembrance. Her close friends knew her fondness for palm trees, flamingos, beaches, and her “lover” Elvis; when you see any images of those or hear an Elvis song remember Chris, and that she is now ‘Resting in Paradise.’ 🌴