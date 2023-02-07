City hosting lunch and learn about managing the ash borer threat to trees Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Managing the threat of the emerald ash borer will be the focus of a program at noon Thursday at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

Albert Lea has about 12,000 ash trees total. If not treated, the invasive borer will kill all of them, changing the look of the community. The tree loss could also impact property values, quality of life, and human and environmental health.

Jonathan Osthus, from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will join Ryan Hajek, assistant public works director, and Ben Bangert, arborist, from the city of Albert Lea to explain:

The threat the emerald ash borer poses to ash trees in Albert Lea

Steps being taken to minimize its impact on the community

Residents can learn about:

Identifying ash trees

The emerald ash borer and infestations

The city’s strategy for managing the insect

Options for owners of properties with ash trees

As part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing series, residents are invited to bring their own lunch and learn about a local issue. The program will be held in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall. There is no registration or fee required.

For more information about the city’s management plan for the emerald ash borer, visit this webpage: cityofalbertlea.org/emerald-ash-borer/. For more information about the library’s lunch and learn program, visit this webpage: alplonline.org/adult-services/programs-and-events/.