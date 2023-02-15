Clarence Bob Daniels, Jr., of Hollandale, Minnesota died at the age of 88 at his residence in Hollandale. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place with private family services at a later date. An urn niche will be done at the Clear Lake Township Cemetery in Ventura, Iowa also at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Bob was born on November 29, 1934 in Garner, Iowa, the son of Clarence H. Daniels and Irene V. Hull Daniels. He was a graduate of the Garner Iowa High School and the Hamilton School of Business in Mason City, Iowa, then recruited and hired for employment to be August 1, 1956 as the accountant for Hollandale Marketing Association, retiring in 1997 as general manager.

Bob was married to Bertus Emily Ringgenberg on July 27, 1956 in the Garner Presbyterian Church. Then they made their home in Hollandale, where they raised their daughter.

Bob was an active member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hollandale for many years holding many different positions, same being as an active member of the Hollandale Volunteer Fire Dept., eventually becoming the Fire Chief and also serving as a city councilman. Membership was also in the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Albert Lea, Minnesota, and the Marine Corps Association and Foundation at Quantico, Virginia.

Bob was a member of the United States Marine Corps in 1951-1954 retiring honorably with the rank of Sergeant and as Korean war veteran.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wonderful wife Bertus and their daughter Tammy Jo Legried, sisters-in-law Almeda (Myron Lefty Lewis), Lucille (Richard Winters), Maxine Duclas, and his brothers-in-law Cecil Ringgenberg (Jeanne), Myron Lewis, Richard Winters, and Chuck Penard.

He is survived by his granddaughter Chelsey Legried and her husband Chris Theilen and great-grandson Alaric Theilen and grandson Cody Legried and his sister Georgetta B. Penard and many wonderful nieces and nephews.