Counterfeit bills and other reports

Published 10:04 am Friday, February 3, 2023

By Submitted

Police received a report at 10:17 a.m. Thursday of a counterfeit bill that had been passed on Wednesday at 2339 Leland Drive.

Counterfeit $100 and $50 bills were reported at 10:22 a.m. Thursday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 3:56 a.m. Thursday of a purse that was stolen at 902 Janson St.

Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Thursday of a stolen wallet and mail at 117 Adams Ave.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jose Adan Mendoza, 25, on a Mower County warrant at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 408 S. Broadway.

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 10:39 p.m. Thursday of a man who was assaulted at 810 Marshall St.

More News

US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes

China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it

Albert Lea wrestlers win against Owatonna

Lake Mills woman wins $30K in Crossword lottery game

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections