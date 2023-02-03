Counterfeit bills and other reports Published 10:04 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Police received a report at 10:17 a.m. Thursday of a counterfeit bill that had been passed on Wednesday at 2339 Leland Drive.

Counterfeit $100 and $50 bills were reported at 10:22 a.m. Thursday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 3:56 a.m. Thursday of a purse that was stolen at 902 Janson St.

Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Thursday of a stolen wallet and mail at 117 Adams Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jose Adan Mendoza, 25, on a Mower County warrant at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 408 S. Broadway.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 10:39 p.m. Thursday of a man who was assaulted at 810 Marshall St.