DEED announces request for proposals for Youth at Work Competitive Grant in Minn. Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to provide workforce development and employment training opportunities to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14-24 through the Youth at Work Competitive Grant program. Grantees will provide services to young people who are not currently in school, are homeless, involved in the foster care or juvenile justice systems, living in low-income households receiving public assistance, have disabilities or are from communities of color underrepresented in workforce or are experiencing other barriers to employment.

A total of nearly $3.9 million is available for distribution to grantees through a competitive grant process. Grantees may request up to $850,000 to fund their Youth at Work programming over the course of two years, beginning July 1. Specific services provided include: helping youth reach educational goals like graduating from high school or earning their GED; exploring in-demand careers in health care, manufacturing and other industries; growing in-demand tech, workplace and other skills through training and post-secondary education, plus connections with paid work experiences. Grantees need to meet state monitoring and reporting requirements.

“Young Minnesotans are the future of our workforce — and high school is an important time to show them opportunity,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “In the country’s tightest labor market, this is exactly the kind of program we need to invest in talent — especially for youth who face barriers in their lives.”

Email newsletter signup

Minnesota is facing an historic labor shortage, which predates the pandemic and is sparked by the state’s aging population. In order to help meet labor force needs and help replace older workers leaving the workforce, Minnesota must bring more people from underrepresented populations into the workforce.

The Youth at Work program has helped prepare at-risk Minnesota youth for employment since State Fiscal Year 2013. In State Fiscal Year 2022, out of 5,159 individual youth served, 78.6% attained their work readiness and/or education goals by the time they left the program.

DEED’s Office of Youth Development is seeking proposals from qualified responders to the Youth at Work Grant Program. Proposals must be received via email by no later than 11:59 p.m. CST on March 31. Late proposals will not be considered. DEED is not responsible for any issues related to technology.

Find out more and access Request for Proposals materials on DEED’s competitive grants webpage.