Eilene J. Davidson

Eilene June Davidson, 91, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, MN.

Eilene was born on June 1, 1931 in Albert Lea, MN to Walter and Eva (Nelson) Johnson. She was raised in Albert Lea and attended Albert Lea schools.

On October 30, 1949 she was wed to Keith Davidson at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. Following their marriage they moved to the Davidson Family Farm where they continued the tradition of farming. Eilene also raised chickens and gardened. With a passion for baking anything sweet, Eilene always had chocolate chip cookies, bars, cinnamon rolls, apple pie, lefse or fresh baked buns for everyone to enjoy. In her pastime she enjoyed playing cribbage, bowling and spending time with her family. She was especially proud of her role as grandma and great grandma. Eilene was a member of Lime Creek Lutheran Church where she kept active with the ladies aid and mission circle. Eilene and Keith later became members of Mansfield Lutheran Church where they continued to be active in their faith and serving their church.

Following retirement Eilene and Keith spent winters in Apache Junction, AZ. They enjoyed spending time with friends playing bingo, cribbage, dominos, and board games. After the passing of her husband, Keith, in 2010, Eilene continued to travel to Arizona for the winter, spending time dancing and visiting with friends. Eilene’s caring and sincere charm will be missed by all those who loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children and nine grandchildren, Vicki (Joe) Duncan and their children, Nicole (Christopher) Lutheran, Matt (Alicia) Duncan, and Chelsea (Tyler) Dvorak; Denise (Ken) Helland and their children, Tyler (Terri) Helland, Kristen (Jesse Mitchell) Helland, and Erik (Kelsey Waiter) Helland; Teresa Davidson and her daughter, Sophie (Ronnie) Castruita; and Dan (Tami) Davidson and their daughters, Megan Davidson and Emily (Drew Atwood) Davidson. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Kaydence, Kolten and Josie Lutheran, Elizabeth and Henry Duncan, Olivia and William Dvorak, McCoy, Adderley and Etta Helland, and Mia, Lucia, Gabriella and Layla Castruita, along with her brother, Dean Johnson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Eilene was preceded in death by her husband Keith, parents Walter and Eva, and siblings Connie Johnson, Lila Kniss, Loretta Melow, Lorraine Johnson, Harland Johnson, Merrill Johnson, Evon Rofshus and Diana Helmers.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, 10:30 AM, at Mansfield Lutheran Church, Mansfield, MN. A visitation will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2023 and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Lime Creek Lutheran Cemetery on State Line Road west of Emmons, MN.

Eilene’s funeral service will be live-streamed and can be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.