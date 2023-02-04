EST/GODTLAND, L. Published 3:00 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 24-PR-22-2005

Case Type: Informal Probate

In Re: Estate of LuVerne Carlyle Godtland, also known as LuVerne C. Godtland, Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated December 1, 2022 and Separate Writing dated December 7, 2022, has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Paul L. Godtland, whose address is 220 Whitetail Lane, Kenyon, Minnesota 55946-1421 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney: V Gregory S. Thibodeau

Attorney at Law, P.A.

Atty. Reg. No. 0108959

413 First Avenue N.W.

Faribault, Minnesota 55021

Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 2023

