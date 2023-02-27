EST/GUNDERSON, K. Published 5:17 am Monday, February 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-219

Estate of Kristopher Gunderson, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Vicki Kiefer, whose address is 102 1st Street NW, Adams, Minnesota, 55909, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 02/10/2023

Deanna Verdick,

Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Marty G. Gelle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann

& Hovey, LPP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

T:(507)433-3483

FAX:(507)433-7889

E: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 18 and 25, 2023

