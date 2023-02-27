EST/MUELLER, A. Published 5:16 am Monday, February 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Allison J. Mueller, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-165

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 20, 2023, at 3:15 PM, a hearing will be held via zoom in this Court at 411 Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Kathryn M. Greeley, whose address is 33647 830th Avenue, Ellendale, MN, 56026 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 1/31/2023

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, LTD

1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 18 and 25, 2023

EST/MUELLER, A.