EST/MUELLER, A.
Published 5:16 am Monday, February 27, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of Allison J. Mueller, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-23-165
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 20, 2023, at 3:15 PM, a hearing will be held via zoom in this Court at 411 Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Kathryn M. Greeley, whose address is 33647 830th Avenue, Ellendale, MN, 56026 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 1/31/2023
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, LTD
1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Feb. 18 and 25, 2023
