EST/SHERMAN, K.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-78

Estate of Kathleen Ann Sherman, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 09, 2023, at 2:00pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 20, 1996, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Sally Nemitz, whose address is 310 2nd Avenue NE, Apt. 215, Austin, MN, 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required too present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of thiis Noticce or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

/s/Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Becky Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Forman

Baudler, Maus, Forman

& King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 206039

T: (507)433-2393

F: (507)433-9530

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 4 and 11, 2023

