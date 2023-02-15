IMPOUND
Published 5:22 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of impounded Vehicle Private Property Impounded of the following vehicle:
2/2/23 from
1100 S Broadway Ave,
Albert Lea,
MN 56007, USA
1984 Chevrolet Camaro (Red)
VIN# 193671
This vehicle was impounded at the request of the property owner and is stored at 2046 Sorensen Rd, Albert Lea, MN 56007, T&W Towing LLC. 507.473.2999. Owner required to provide proof of ownership and pay all fees incurred.
Feb. 15, 2023
IMPOUND