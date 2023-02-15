IMPOUND Published 5:22 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of impounded Vehicle Private Property Impounded of the following vehicle:

2/2/23 from

1100 S Broadway Ave,

Albert Lea,

MN 56007, USA

1984 Chevrolet Camaro (Red)

VIN# 193671

This vehicle was impounded at the request of the property owner and is stored at 2046 Sorensen Rd, Albert Lea, MN 56007, T&W Towing LLC. 507.473.2999. Owner required to provide proof of ownership and pay all fees incurred.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 15, 2023

IMPOUND