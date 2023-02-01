JOB 2301
Published 5:17 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON IMPROVEMENT
FOR THE 5TH STREET & FRANK HALL DRIVE
RECONSTRUCTION
PROJECT (JOB 2301)
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea, Minnesota will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 to consider the making of Improvement Job No. 2301 – 5th Street & Frank Hall Drive Reconstruction Project. The proposed project involves street reconstruction, curb & gutter, sidewalk, watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer replacement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429.011 to 429.111. The streets are:
5th Street – St Joseph Avenue to Frank Hall Drive
Frank Hall Drive – 3 rd Street to 5th Street
The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements are the streets described above.
The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,641,485.28. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL BY: /s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk
Albert Lea Tribune:
Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, 2023
JOB 2301