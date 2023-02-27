Law enforcement officers respond to hoax active shooter calls in both Albert Lea, Austin Published 10:48 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Law enforcement in both Albert Lea and Austin are responding to scam calls of active shooters at schools in the communities Monday morning.

Albert Lea police responded to a report of an active shooter at Halverson Elementary School and found it not to be legitimate, said Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson. School was not in session but was scheduled for parent-teacher conferences.

Austin police shortly after were alerted to a report of an active shooter at Banfield Elementary School, but it appears the report was also not legitimate.

Some parents can be seen picking up their children.

Check back later for more information as it becomes available.