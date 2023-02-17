Maria Rosa Mendez, 92, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, MN.

Maria was born on December 10, 1930 to Alifonso Mendez and Saragoza Flores in Crystal City, TX. At age 20, after her mother passed away, Maria took responsibility in caring for and raising her seven siblings. She worked a variety of jobs that included factory work and as a nurses aid. Maria enjoyed being outdoors, crocheting, sewing, and playing cards. For every holiday Maria would cook for her family, which would include her specialties: pinto beans, potato salad, tamales and homemade tortillas.

Maria was especially proud of her role as Grandma and cherished every moment spent with her family. She also loved time spent with Frank, who she loved dearly. Together they enjoyed gambling and playing BINGO.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melissa Quiroz, step-children, Joe Mendez and family of Minneapolis, MN, Leonor Leal and family of Oklahoma, Roberto Garza and family of Albert Lea, and Ricardo Mendez and family of Lubbock, TX; six grandchildren, Marissa (Jake) Garrison, Adrial Mendez, Andre Mendez, Andrianna (Roger) Duenes, Brianna Quiroz, and Alexandra Tovar; and 25 great-grandchildren, Adrey, Liliah, Evony-Ann, AnnaLeah, Abigale, Gavinn, Nathaniel, Morgan, Aveia, Adrial Jr., Azander, Amari, Gio, Kaysun, Style, Dominic, Lincoln, Eligh, Enrique, Lilyana, Jesus, Rogelio Jr., Alex Jr., Michael and Abriella.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Ray Mendez and Antonio Garza, and brothers-in-law Fidel Leal and Jesus Mendez; and her loving partner, Frank Villarreal.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services; Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Interment will be at a later date.