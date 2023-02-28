Patricia Jean (Mattix) Wayne

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Patricia (Pat) Wayne passed away at the age of 90 on February 24th at Whispering Oaks Assisted Living in Ellendale, Minnesota.

Patricia was born October 17, 1932, in Devils Lake, North Dakota to Florence and Vernon Mattix. She spent her early years in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and very small North Dakota towns where her father managed grain elevators. Due to lack of educational opportunities and Pat’s deep desire to expand her horizons, she talked her parents into letting her live with relatives in Faribault, MN to complete her last two years of high school. After graduation in 1950 she attended Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She graduated in 1953 and stepped away to raise their five children, eventually returning to nursing after being recertified as an RN and dialysis specialist. She worked as a dialysis nurse at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN until retirement in 1995.

Patricia met Harold Wayne in 1952 when Harold was attending the University of Minnesota. They were married in March of 1953 and returned to Harold’s hometown of Geneva, Minnesota in 1954 to raise five children and work in the family business, Wayne Construction. Pat loved music and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. After retirement her joy was spending five months every winter at Tropic Star Park in Pharr, Texas. Patricia’s children will always remember their mother was a faith filled Christian woman of strong character. She was non-judgmental and humble, always giving unconditional love while putting her family first. She will be missed deeply by her five children and their spouses: Toni (Kirth) Smith, Wabasha, MN; Laura Rogers, Colorado Springs, CO; Brad (Lynette), Hastings, MN; Todd (Mary), Woodbury, MN; and Paul (Jennifer), Blooming Prairie, MN. Her 8 grandchildren: Lindsay (Brian) Dick, Stewartville; Matthew (Erin), Hastings; Christopher (Christy), Hastings; Kelsey (Matt) Duncomb, Cottage Grove; Kaeli (Derek) Goodnature, Woodbury; Korbin (Louie) Grossman, Albert Lea; Abby, Chanhassen; Ian, Blooming Prairie and her 16 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Fern Murphy, nieces and nephew, Jim Mattix, Kristine Byrne, Kara Gentry, and families.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold Wayne; parents, Vernon and Florence Mattix; mother and father-in-law, Art and Elma Wayne; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Stan and Marge Mattix, Corliss and Kay Mattix, nephew Vernon Mattix, and brother-in-law Robert Murphy.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services, Albert Lea, MN is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s honor to Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN or Geneva Cemetery. Don’t be sorry that she is gone, be grateful that you had the opportunity to know the wonderful grandma Pat.

The family of Pat would like to thank Brenda and staff at Whispering Oaks Assisted Living for their exceptional care as well as St. Croix Hospice.