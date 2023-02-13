Philip T. Wallin

Philip Timothy Wallin, 73, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN with his loving family by his side.

Philip was born on June 15, 1949 in Albert Lea, MN to Lyle and Arlene (Attig) Wallin and was raised on the family farm. He was a 1967 graduate of Glenville High School. Following his graduation, Philip joined the Army National Guard and after an honorable discharge he returned home. On May 9, 1970 he was married to Nancy Persinger. Together they raised three children, Sheila, Michael, and Matthew and continued the farming tradition as the 3rd generation on the family farm.

With a strong work ethic, Philip worked three simultaneous jobs; a bus driver for the Glenville-Emmons school district for 15 years, road maintenance for Freeman Township for 37 years, and his greatest love, farming, for 45 years. His other love was collecting anything the color red whether it was Chevy vehicles or tractors and spending time with his sons restoring them. His passion for collecting toy tractors, amongst numerous other items, led him to create a “toy room” where he also used his wood working talents to build cabinets to showcase his collection. During the winter months you would often find Philip building various other furniture pieces from wood; he proudly designed wooden desks for each of his children.

Family was an important part of Philip’s life and he was especially proud of his role as grandpa. The Leach Lake area hosts years of memories of family vacations at the cabin that include fishing, boating and water skiing. Holidays in the Wallin home include a party and the tradition of watching “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” as a family. Philip also never missed attending the Freeborn County Fair where he enjoyed spending time watching the variety of shows on the stage and checking out the tractor display; even showcasing his own collection. His caring and sentimental charm will be missed by all those who loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children and 9 grandchildren, Sheila (Rodney) Steele and their children, Madison and Tyler, Mike (Jessi) Wallin and their children, Katelynn, Rachael (fiancé, Zach), Kaci and Chevy, and Matt (Kassi) Wallin and their children, Morgen, Teagen and Nathan; sisters, Linda (Kelly Calhoun) Wallin and Laure (Randy) Buehrer; nieces, Nicole Storvick and Megan (Scott) Avila; great niece, Abby; and many cousins.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Arlene Wallin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN; Pastor Kent Otterman will officiate. A visitation will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023 and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN.