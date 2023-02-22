PRAIRIE LAND EQUINE
Published 1:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
ASSUMED NAME:
Prairie Land Equine
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
22325 733rd Ave Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Twin Lake Equine Veterinary Services, PLLC
Address: 22325 733rd Ave Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or on both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Daniel Liebsch
onlinefilings@legalzoom.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Feb. 22, and Mar. 1, 2023
PRAIRIE LAND EQUINE