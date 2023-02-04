PRELIM HEARING Published 3:02 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

BEFORE THE TURTLE CREEK BOARD DRAINAGE AUTHORITY FOR FREEBORN COUNTY DITCH 31

In the Matter of the Repair and Improvement of County Ditch No. 31

Freeborn County, Minnesota.

NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the hearing on the Petition and Preliminary Report and Survey of the Engineer in the above-entitled proceeding will be held in the Hollandale Government Center, 110 Park Ave W, City of Hollandale, Freeborn County, Minnesota, on the 21st day of February, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

The description of the lands and properties which will be affected in Freeborn County, Minnesota are as follows:

Sections 4, 5 Oakland Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota and Sections 28, 31, 32, 33, and 34 Moscow Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Main Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with the Main Open Ditch in the SW¼ SE¼ Section 31-T103N-

R19W, thence easterly through the S½ SE¼ Section 31-Tl03N-R19W, S½ SW¼ Section 32-T103N-R19W, NE¼ NW¼ and the NW¼ NE¼ Section 5-T102N-R19W, and the SE¼, SE¼ NE¼ Section 32-Tl03N-R19W, NW¼, NE¼ Section 33-Tl03N-Rl9W and terminating in the SE¼ SE¼ Section 28-Tl03N-Rl9W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Lateral 11 Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with the Main Tile in the SE¼ SE¼ Section 31- T103N-Rl9W, thence northerly through the E½ SE¼, E½ NE¼ and terminating in the W½ NW¼ Section 32-T103N-Rl9W, all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Lateral 8 Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with the Main Tile in the NE¼ SE¼ Section 32-Tl03N-Rl9W, thence easterly through the NE¼ SE¼ Section 32-T103N-R19W and terminating in the S½ SE¼ Section 33-T103N-R19W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Lateral 9 Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with the Main Tile in the NE¼ SE¼ Section 32-Tl03N-R19W, thence northerly through the N½ SE¼ Section 32-T103N-R19W and terminating in the S½ NE¼ Section 32-T103N-R19W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Lateral 10 Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with the Main Tile in the NW¼ NE¼ Section 5-Tl02N-Rl9W, thence northerly through the NW¼ NE¼ Section 5-T102N-R19W, W½ SE¼, SW¼ NE¼ Section 32-T103N-R19W and terminating in the SE¼ NW¼ Section 32-T103N-R19W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Branch D Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with Lateral 8 Tile in the S½ SE¼ Section 33-Tl03N-R19W, thence easterly through the S½ SE¼ and terminating in the SW¼ Section 34-T103N-Rl9W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Branch D-1 Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with Branch D Tile in the SE¼ SE¼ Section 33-Tl03N-Rl9W, thence easterly through the SE¼ SE¼ and terminating in the SW¼ SW¼ Section 34-Tl03N-Rl9W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Branch G Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with Lateral 8 Tile in the SW¼ Section 33-Tl03N-Rl9W, thence southerly through the SW¼ Section 33-Tl03N-Rl9W and terminating in the NE¼ NW¼ Section 4-Tl02N-Rl9W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Branch G-1 Tile:

Commencing at the intersection with Branch G Tile in the NE¼ NW¼ Section 4-T102N-Rl9W, thence southerly through the W½ NE¼ Section 4-T102N-Rl9W and terminating in the SE¼ NE¼ Section 4-Tl02N-Rl9W all in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

A copy of the Report is on file in the office of the County Auditor of Freeborn County, and may be examined at that place. The petitioners and all other interested parties may appear and be heard at this hearing.

Pat Martinson, County

Auditor-Treasurer,

Freeborn County, Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 4, 11 and 18, 2023

PRELIM HEARING