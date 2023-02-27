PUBLIC HEARING Published 5:14 am Monday, February 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to consider the following:

1. Amending Sky Pilot Park Unit 4 Condominium Final Plat

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark St, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 25, 2023

