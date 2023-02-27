PUBLIC HEARING
Published 5:14 am Monday, February 27, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to consider the following:
1. Amending Sky Pilot Park Unit 4 Condominium Final Plat
Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark St, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Megan Boeck
City Planner
Albert Lea Tribune:
Feb. 25, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING