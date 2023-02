School cancellations rolling in Published 7:09 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The following area schools have announced they will be closed on Thursday due to weather:

• Albert Lea Area Schools, e-learning day

• Alden-Conger School, e-learning day

Email newsletter signup

• Glenville-Emmons School, e-learning day

• NRHEG, virtual learning day

• United South Central, virtual learning day