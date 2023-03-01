Speaking Proudly application period open through March Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Minnesota high school girls wanting to take part in the Speaking Proudly oratory competition must submit their applications during March, according to Sherie Wallace, a member of the event’s steering committee.

The application form and full details are available at speakingproudly.org. Applications must be received or postmarked between March 1 and April 1.

The third biennial competition, Speaking Proudly 2023 will be June 17 at the state Capitol, and the three finalists will receive prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000.

Email newsletter signup

This year’s topic, Securing “the blessings of Liberty” in Twenty-First Century America, “encourages competitors to consider what the blessings of liberty are and how they can be protected and nurtured for all Americans,” Wallace said.