Teenager flown to Rochester after snowmobile crash Published 9:47 am Monday, February 27, 2023

A 16-year-old boy was flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester after a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 26 and 140th Street southeast of Glenville.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was in critical condition Friday night with life-threatening injuries. His condition Monday morning was unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the teenager, who had little experience in riding a snowmobile, started in a field near County Road 26 and 140th Street and was headed east when he jumped County Road 26, cleared the ditch on the east side and landed on a field. The snowmobile rolled, and the teenager was thrown from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.