Vehicle reported stolen and other reports Published 9:02 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Police received a report at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was stolen at 1414 W. Main St. a few weeks prior.

Man arrested after crash into pole

Police arrested James Robert Hayes, 29, for test refusal, driving under the influence and escape from custody after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday at 2401 Myers Road.