Winners of chili-cookoff recognized

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Submitted

Winners of the Big Freeze Chili Cookoff were Scott Nelson, third placek Jessy Maiden, first place, and Linda Meza, second place. Proceeds of the chili cookoff went to support the All-Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground. Provided

More News

Salvation Army reaches Christmas fundraising goal

Companies promote benefits of business clinic

Legion Riders to host chili cookoff

Juvenile charged with starting house on fire

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections