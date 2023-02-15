Winners of chili-cookoff recognized

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Winners of the Big Freeze Chili Cookoff were Scott Nelson, third placek Jessy Maiden, first place, and Linda Meza, second place. Proceeds of the chili cookoff went to support the All-Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground. Provided
