5 things to do this week: Art, theater and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

1

Solo Exhibit

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative, 224 S. Broadway, will launch a new solo exhibition Thursday by Alexis Beucler called “At the Comet’s Core.” The exhibition, which includes mesmerizing colors and storylines, continues through April 29, with a reception slated from 1 to 4 p.m. April 29.

2

“Almost, Maine”

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place so far north it’s almost not in the United States and almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night residents of the town find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways as Albert Lea Community Theatre opens “Almost, Maine,” for a two-week run starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and can be purchased at actonbroadway.com/tickets or by calling the box office during theater hours at 507-377-4371. The 24/7 call center is 1-877-703-3144. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave.

3

Fish fry

The Ellendale Fire Department will host a fish fry fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The meal includes fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw and refreshments. A small amount of chicken strips will be available for people who don’t like fish. It is a free will donation, and all proceeds go toward the purchase of tools and equipment to help the department better serve the community. The Ellendale Fire Department is at 705 Second St. in Ellendale.

4

Pool tournament

Aragon Bar — at 130 W. College St.. — will host their third annual pool tournament with a twist — it’s an adult pool tournament fundraiser to support Albert Lea youth pool. The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with check-in at 8:30 a.m. Anyone 21 or older can sign up. There will be a raffle and silent auction, and food will be served. Contact Jeremy Wacek for any questions at 507-402-1542. Cost is $45 per entry. The event is limited to 32 paid entries.

5

Spring Craft & Vendor Event

Northbridge Mall will host a two-day Spring Craft and Vendor Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Some vendors include Lisa Clark, Light & Dark Co. and Will Craft LLC. Girl Scout Troop 47922 will sell cookies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, while Girl Scout Troop 47847 will sell from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Northbridge Mall is at 2610 Bridge Ave. For more information, visit ddboutiquestyles.com/vendorevents.html