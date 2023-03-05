5 things to do this week: Night at the Museum, egg hunt, disc golf open and more Published 2:48 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

1

Burger basket fundraiser

The Freeborn County Fair will host a burger basket fundraiser at Moose Lodge 1703 — Chapter 1364 — from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For a $10 donation, there will be a silent auction, and all proceeds raised will go to the all new family pavilion shade structure being built at the fairgrounds. The lodge is at 1623 W. Main St.

2

Fish fry fundraiser

The Ellendale Fire Department will host a fish fry supper at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The free will donation meal includes fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw and refreshments. A small amount of chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The event is all you can eat, and proceeds will go toward the purchase of tools and equipment. The volunteer fire department is at 705 Second St. in Ellendale.

3

Night at the Museum

Join the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village at 7:30 p.m. Friday as their exhibits come to life with a variety of characters. Interact with a variety of personalities including Wilma the Woolly, SpongeBob, Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Cochran. Popcorn, soda and a movie will be offered in the large meeting room. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers, $20 for member households and $30 for nonmember households. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

4

Community Egg Hunt

First Lutheran Church of Glenville — at 140 Third Ave. SW. in Glenville — will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy goodies and fun, and a special guest will also be there. The pre-kindergarten through second grade hunt starts at 10 a.m., while the third- through sixth-graders will do their hunt at the Glenville Park (though their line up will also be at the church at 10:15 a.m.)

5

Disc Golf Open

The 2023 Open At Oak Island presented by Disc Golf Sporting Goods is Sunday. The one day, two-round sanctioned C-tier tournament starts with check-in from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with first round shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served between noon and 1 p.m. Cost is $35 for pro entry, $30 for amateur entry.