5 things to do this week: Polka, theater, art and more Published 8:46 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

1

Polka Party

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring a polka party at Edgewater Bay Pavilion from 1 to 4 p.m.. Thursday. Enjoy polka music from the Dan Stursa Band, as well as coffee and bars.

2

“Almost, Maine”

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place so far north it’s almost not in the United States and almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night residents of the town find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways as Albert Lea Community Theatre continues its run of “Almost, Maine” starting Wednesday and running through Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and can be purchased at actonbroadway.com/tickets or by calling the box office during theater hours at 507-377-4371. The 24/7 call center is 1-877-703-3144. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave. All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

3

Solo Exhibit

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative, 224 S. Broadway, has a new solo exhibit by Alexis Beucler called “At the Comet’s Core.” The exhibition, which includes mesmerizing colors and storylines, continues through April 29, with a reception slated from 1 to 4 p.m. April 29.

4

Steve Boyken

Steve Boyken from Ron & Steve Unplugged will play at 112 on Broadway from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Hear rock classics by Journey, Zeppelin, Tom Petty, REO, Fleetwood Mac and more. Pretzels for everyone.

5

Matinee

Ian Hilmer returns for a Sunday Funday matinee music series from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bend in the Road. Hillmer plays original songs as well as an assortment of songs covering all genres that will entertain everyone. No cover charge. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Road 13 in Manchester.