Sheriff inviting residents to join him each week for coffee Published 10:33 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Starting in January and continuing most weeks since, Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea has traveled to various diners and other locations in the county on a weekly basis with a goal of reaching out to residents.

He’s calling the program Coffee with the Sheriff and invites residents to join him for coffee at pre-decided locations each week, often with another member of his leadership staff.

“I just want to make sure people understand I’m approachable,” said Shea, who is now in his third month as sheriff.

Shea said he recognizes it may be easier for people to speak in a neutral setting outside of the law enforcement center, and said while he is open to hearing about any concerns or issues people may have where they live in the county, he hopes it can also be a time where they can get to know him better, too.

“I want to make sure people can see I’m just a person, too,” Shea said.

This week, Shea was with Sgt. Jason Hillman at Diana’s Diner in Albert Lea. While attendance was slim, he hopes more will attend in the future as the word gets out more. He is branching out to some churches in communities without a restaurant.

The following is the schedule for the remainder of March. He will be at each location from 9 to 10 a.m.:

• March 9: Main Street Family Restaurant

• March 16: Glenville City Hall

• March 23: Hollandale 3 in 1

• March 30: Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office also posts about the location where Shea will be each week on its Facebook page.