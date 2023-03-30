89 Century Farms honored in 2023 State Fair Published 10:19 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 89 Minnesota farms as 2023 Century Farms.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

The following are 2023 Century Farm families:

Faribault County

Blue Earth: Olsen Farms, 1920 Kiester: Meyer-Tufte Farm, 1870

Freeborn County

Albert Lea: Yost Farm, 1923 Alde: Orville and Carol Ohm, 1913 Oakland: Miller Farms, 1862 Oakland: The Miller Farm, 1920 Oakland: W. Miller Farm, 1920

Steele County

Ellendale: Johnson Family Farm, 1891 Ellendale: Johnson Family Farm, 1899

Waseca County

Minnesota Lake: Sonnek Farm, 1921