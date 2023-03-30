89 Century Farms honored in 2023 State Fair
Published 10:19 am Thursday, March 30, 2023
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 89 Minnesota farms as 2023 Century Farms.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
The following are 2023 Century Farm families:
Faribault County
Blue Earth: Olsen Farms, 1920
Kiester: Meyer-Tufte Farm, 1870
Freeborn County
Albert Lea: Yost Farm, 1923
Alde: Orville and Carol Ohm, 1913
Oakland: Miller Farms, 1862
Oakland: The Miller Farm, 1920
Oakland: W. Miller Farm, 1920
Steele County
Ellendale: Johnson Family Farm, 1891
Ellendale: Johnson Family Farm, 1899
Waseca County
Minnesota Lake: Sonnek Farm, 1921