Albert Lea man pleads guilty to meth sale Published 5:23 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

An Albert Lea man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to selling methamphetamine to two informants as part of a plea agreement.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to third-degree meth sale and one count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order in a separate case.

His lawyer and the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office are jointly recommending a 45-month prison sentence for the meth sales charge and a 21-month prison sentence for the other violation. The recommendation is for the sentences to be served concurrently.

Email newsletter signup

Court documents stated Sanders sold about 14.8 grams to two informants for $800 on July 28, 2020.

Prior to selling the meth to the informants, Sanders reportedly got into the passenger seat of a vehicle with a male identified as Gennis Cortez Adams, drove around for a bit and then stopped, and Sanders got back into the informants’ vehicle with a baggie of crystal meth.

Sentencing is slated for May 26.