Albert Lea woman elected to serve as SEMAAA board chair Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Southeastern Minnesota Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors has elected Jean Eaton as the 2023 board Cchair. Eaton has spent her career in the education, business, tourism and the nonprofit world. At Riverland Community College Eaton served as the campus/customized training dean and was a former sales, marketing and fashion instructor.

She was the executive director of the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, executive director of the Freeborn County United Way, director of the Albert Lea Greater Education Project and mayor of Albert Lea. She owned Eaton Image Development and Co-Owns Granicrete MN with her husband. She was a finalist for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year, presidential invitation and congressional delegate to the first White House Conference on Tourism, governor’s appointment to the Governor’s Workforce Council, president of the SE MN Workforce Council and served on the SE MN Initiative Foundation board. She is currently a trustee for the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and volunteers with various organizations.

SEMAAA is a private nonprofit agency, serving the eleven-county area of southeastern Minnesota. It connects older adults and their family members to information, services, and resources to help them age well with dignity and informed choices.