Albert Lea’s Olson finishes runner-up at state tournament; 3 others place Published 7:17 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

Defending state champion Michael Olson finished his 2023 state tournament run with a runner-up finish in the 113-pound weight bracket.

As one of three wrestlers still in contention for a championship Saturday morning, Michael Olson won his semifinal match over Logan Schwanz of Hutchinson in a 4-2 decision.

In the championship final, he took on undefeated Titan Friederichs of Watertown Mayer. In the end Frieiderichs turned out to be too much for the junior to overcome, falling in an 11-7 decision.

Olson ends his stellar season with a 34-4 record and a second-place finish.

Also still in the hunt for a title starting Saturday morning were Maggie Olson and Logan Davis.

Maggie Olson began her tournament run Saturday morning in the first round of the girls state tournament. Maggie Olson defeated Olivia Browen of LPGE-Browerville in a late-period fall before losing to Charli Raymond of Simley via pinfall in the semifinals.

She then went into the consolation bracket where she squared off with Isabelle Shockman from Rush City-Braham in the third-place match. In her final match of the season, Maggie Olson lost via pinfall in the second period. She finishes the season with a 16-6 record and a fourth-place finish.

Logan Davis also started his day on the championship side of the 120-pounds bracket. Davis lost a hard fought battle in the semifinals, falling to Tegan Sherk of St. Francis in a 5-4 decision. He battled back in the consolation bracket, however, defeating Grayson Gibson of MAHACA via a second-period fall.

Davis took on Victor Franco in the third-place match where he won by second period pinfall to claim third place. He finishes his season with a 43-6 record.

Nick Korman started his day in the consolation bracket of the 132-pound weight class. He got off to a good start by defeating Lucas Schiell of Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a close 1-0 decision. He then went on to fall to Landen Kujawa of Becker in the consolation semis, relegating him to the fifth-place matchup Saturday afternoon.

Korman matched up with Nathan Nelson of Mora High School to compete for fifth place, in which Korman won in a 6-3 decision, claiming third place. He finishes his season with a 39-16 record.

Aivin Wasmoen also started his day in the consolation bracket of the 138-pound class where he fell in a 7-1 decision to Kaiden Schrandt of Simley. Wasmoen ends his senior season with a 41-10 record.