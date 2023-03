ALHS jazz bands will perform a concert Friday evening Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

On Friday, the Albert Lea High School Jazz Bands will present their annual concert in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the Albert Lea High School Commons, and there is no admission fee.

Root beer floats will be available for purchase, and there will be an open area for dancing. Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 will play jazz standards, along with Latin, rock and swing tunes.