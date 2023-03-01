ANNUAL MEETING Published 10:26 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Bath Township

Notice of Annual Meeting, Election, and Board

of Canvass Meeting

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Bath Township, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Bath Town Hall at 29737 762 nd Avenue, Clarks Grove. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until March 21, 2023 and if inclement weather also postpones the election and meeting on the third Tuesday, they shall be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 4 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Election Poll hours will be open from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at which time voters will elect:

One (1) Supervisor for a (3) three year term

One (1) Treasurer for a (2) two year term

The Board of Canvass will meet at 8:05 P.M. to certify the official election results.

Lisa Dunn

Bath Township Clerk

