Area farms to be recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms Published 3:33 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation this week recognized 43 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2023.

To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

Email newsletter signup

Faribault

Blue Earth: Reko Farm, 1864

Kiester: Donald Tufte, 1870

Freeborn

Oakland: Miller Farms, 1862

Waseca

New Richland: Proud descendants of Daniel J. Linnihan, 1866