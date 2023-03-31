Area farms to be recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms
Published 3:33 pm Friday, March 31, 2023
The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation this week recognized 43 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2023.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Email newsletter signup
Faribault
Blue Earth: Reko Farm, 1864
Kiester: Donald Tufte, 1870
Freeborn
Oakland: Miller Farms, 1862
Waseca
New Richland: Proud descendants of Daniel J. Linnihan, 1866