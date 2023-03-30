Authorities: 1 injured in collision with train; alcohol a factor Published 10:18 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

A rural Ellendale man was injured Wednesday evening after his pickup was reportedly struck by a train northwest of Geneva.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated authorities were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. to the area of 330th Street and 780th Avenue.

When they arrived, Sheriff’s Office personnel, State Patrol troopers and Ellendale first responders found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck on its roof in the north ditch near the railroad intersection on 330th Street. The truck had substantial damage caused by the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the driver, who was identified as David Ketterling, 41, was traveling eastbound on 330th Street and was approaching the railroad crossing near 780th Street when he failed to yield for the northbound Union Pacific train. The train struck the right rear portion of the truck, which spun it into the north ditch, landing on its roof.

Ketterling was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was later transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea emergency department for non–life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the driver is being investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

Agencies assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Ellendale Fire and the Ellendale ambulance service.