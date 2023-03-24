Burglary and other reports

Published 9:04 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

A burglary was reported at 3:59 p.m. Thursday at 75589 250th St. in Clarks Grove.

 

2 juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:32 a.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:41 p.m. Thursday on Harmony Ave.

Police received a report of theft by fraud from a scam at 9:53 p.m. Thursday on Wilby Road.

 

2 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Steven John Ellingson, 60 for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and Randy Allen Merrill, 51, for fifth-degree possession and a warrant after a traffic stop at 5:38 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South U.S. Highway 69 and West Main Street.

 

