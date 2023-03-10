Carole L. Wilson

Carole Louise Wilson, 65, of Austin, MN, died Monday, March 6, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a short battle with lung cancer.

Carole was born on October 15, 1957 in Austin, MN to Donald and Marilyn (Gloege) Wilson. She graduated from Austin High School.

Carole spent many hours with her special friend Jay Weitzel antique shopping & having sales with all of their finds. Together they also enjoyed taking care of their dog Missy & many others before her. Her dog Missy was her pride & joy! Jay made it possible for Carole to say goodbye to Missy at Methodist Hospital in Rochester before she passed away.

Carole is survived by her brothers: Harlan Wilson, Park Rapids, MN, Rick (Lynn) Wilson, Atlanta, GA, Scott (Tammy) Wilson, Austin, MN; Many Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother just recently in May of 2022, her father and grandparents.

A memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Dennis Tamke officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.