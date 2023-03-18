Court dispositions: Nov. 17-28, 2022

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 17

Glenn Jones Christopher, 41, 8629 Lariat Cir., Fort Worth, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Email newsletter signup

Robert Lee Traxler, 75, 209 Tustin Cir. S., Elysian. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Nov. 18

Aaron Alexander Atchison, 27, 133 W. William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 344 days, credit for 21 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405.

Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 27, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. 3/28/21 offense. Count 1: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 252 days, credit for 252 days served. Count 2: Fourth-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 252 days, credit for 252 days served. Fees $455. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Fifth-degree assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 7/9/21 offense. Count 1: Possession of stolen property – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 165 days, credit for 200 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. 8/18/21 offense. Count 1: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 200 days, credit for 200 days served. Restitution $1,877. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case.

Marisela Lazaro, 42, 2408 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Tamera Lynn McLaughlin, 55, 12183 Riggins Rd., Phelan, CA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Nethaniel Harris Tusen, 30, 80083 180th St., Hayward. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $200.

Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 33, 1407 3rd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oliver Alejo, 20, 2110 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $105. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – owner. Fees $200. Count 3: Drivers license – no MN drivers license (after 60 days residency). Fees $100.

Mikail Rasheed McDonald, 28, 3318 39th Ave., Gulfport, MS. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Joel Reyes Favila, 31, 2412 W. Hill St., Faribault. Count 1: Over tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Brian Edward Wellik, 60, 1105 80th St. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Over tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Nov. 21

Renee Emelia Baldwin, 41, 74608 110th St., Glenville. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Amanda Lyn Carson, 42, 445 Etna St., St. Paul. Count 1: Burglary – first-degree felony – dwelling occupied. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Trespass – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Nathaleah Constance Chau, 18, 310 Clark St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – underage drinking and driving – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one years. Fees $300.

Joseph Jesse Madrigal, 60, 2329 Larson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Joshua Dean Stenseth, 45, 102 E. 4th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $329.17. Fees $255.

Lidia Ruth Ziegler-Torres, 31, 1411 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Marco Antonio Posada, 45, 1201 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Peggy Sue Rockow, 60, 22918 855th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Adam Allan Teslow, 24, 13100 Berkshire Dr., Minnetonka. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 4: Traffic – driving wrong way on one way street. Dismissed.

Ethan Grant Formo, 38, 8015 4th Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: WMA – prohibited hunting or trapping in state game refuge. Fees $380.

Panayotis-Alain Efstratiou, 67, 112 W 50th St., Kearney, NE. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Alexander Gutierprez Sanchez, 19, 4001 E. Main St., Grand Prairie, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 22

Brittany Marie Calhoun, 28, 1216 ½ Saint John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Peirre Anthony Curtis, 20, 6016 83rd Pkwy. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Drugs – Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Carry or possess pistol without permit – public place – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Michelle Guerrero, 29, 1105 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Andrew Jacob Allas, 26, N. Torning St., Tioga, ND. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Emilia Cano Jimenez, 41, 1610 Marshall St. SE, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, 2523 Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 23

Arnoldo Salazar Barrientos Jr., 44, 2019 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Steven Anthony Moreno, 32, Valley View Recovery, Cannon Falls. Count 1: Prohibited possession of incapacitation device – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80.

Shayla Jayne Newville, 32, 513 4th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Jose Eduardo Puga Rosas, 29, 2329 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jorge Dominiguez Torres, 34, 1437 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Luke David Buchanan, 42, 233 N. 17th Ct., Brighton, CO. Amended court decision. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for six days served. Restitution $5,944.92. Fees $180.

Vicente Cobo-Rivera, 22, 3311 S. 114th Ave., Tulsa, OK. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Tiffany Lestacia McGowan, 24, 1179 7th St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. $200.

Nov. 24

Michale Allen Dieser, 29, 1121 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jessica Eloise Sandoval, 42, 6312 Bloomington Ave., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 25

Robert Charles Anderson, 44, Mower County Jail, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for 13 days, credit for 13 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Dante Ali Miller, 30, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. 10/30/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 11/4/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 28

Yarieta Danixa Avritt, 29, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Gunnar Joseph Goplen, 29, 708 Filmore Ave. S., Wagoner, OK. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Lucas Joshua Hanson, 20, 1215 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Dustin Samuel Hrubetz, 42, 5 Woodlake Dr., Clear Lake, IA. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

Hayley Therese Iverson, 25, 710 S. Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damaged property. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $175. Diversion Program for one year. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $175. Diversion Program for one year.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

More News

Walz signs school meals bill into law

Sheriff speaks out against proposed ammunition legislation

Future of area bonding projects still unsure after Senate vote

Robin Gudal: March is Greggy’s birthday month

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections