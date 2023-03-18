Court dispositions: Nov. 17-28, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 17

Glenn Jones Christopher, 41, 8629 Lariat Cir., Fort Worth, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Robert Lee Traxler, 75, 209 Tustin Cir. S., Elysian. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Nov. 18

Aaron Alexander Atchison, 27, 133 W. William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 344 days, credit for 21 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405.

Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 27, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. 3/28/21 offense. Count 1: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 252 days, credit for 252 days served. Count 2: Fourth-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 252 days, credit for 252 days served. Fees $455. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Fifth-degree assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 7/9/21 offense. Count 1: Possession of stolen property – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 165 days, credit for 200 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. 8/18/21 offense. Count 1: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 200 days, credit for 200 days served. Restitution $1,877. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case.

Marisela Lazaro, 42, 2408 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Tamera Lynn McLaughlin, 55, 12183 Riggins Rd., Phelan, CA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Nethaniel Harris Tusen, 30, 80083 180th St., Hayward. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $200.

Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 33, 1407 3rd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oliver Alejo, 20, 2110 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $105. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – owner. Fees $200. Count 3: Drivers license – no MN drivers license (after 60 days residency). Fees $100.

Mikail Rasheed McDonald, 28, 3318 39th Ave., Gulfport, MS. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Joel Reyes Favila, 31, 2412 W. Hill St., Faribault. Count 1: Over tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Brian Edward Wellik, 60, 1105 80th St. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Over tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Nov. 21

Renee Emelia Baldwin, 41, 74608 110th St., Glenville. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Amanda Lyn Carson, 42, 445 Etna St., St. Paul. Count 1: Burglary – first-degree felony – dwelling occupied. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Trespass – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Nathaleah Constance Chau, 18, 310 Clark St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – underage drinking and driving – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one years. Fees $300.

Joseph Jesse Madrigal, 60, 2329 Larson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Joshua Dean Stenseth, 45, 102 E. 4th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $329.17. Fees $255.

Lidia Ruth Ziegler-Torres, 31, 1411 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Marco Antonio Posada, 45, 1201 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Peggy Sue Rockow, 60, 22918 855th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Adam Allan Teslow, 24, 13100 Berkshire Dr., Minnetonka. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 4: Traffic – driving wrong way on one way street. Dismissed.

Ethan Grant Formo, 38, 8015 4th Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: WMA – prohibited hunting or trapping in state game refuge. Fees $380.

Panayotis-Alain Efstratiou, 67, 112 W 50th St., Kearney, NE. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Alexander Gutierprez Sanchez, 19, 4001 E. Main St., Grand Prairie, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 22

Brittany Marie Calhoun, 28, 1216 ½ Saint John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Peirre Anthony Curtis, 20, 6016 83rd Pkwy. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Drugs – Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Carry or possess pistol without permit – public place – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Michelle Guerrero, 29, 1105 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Andrew Jacob Allas, 26, N. Torning St., Tioga, ND. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Emilia Cano Jimenez, 41, 1610 Marshall St. SE, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, 2523 Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 23

Arnoldo Salazar Barrientos Jr., 44, 2019 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Steven Anthony Moreno, 32, Valley View Recovery, Cannon Falls. Count 1: Prohibited possession of incapacitation device – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80.

Shayla Jayne Newville, 32, 513 4th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Jose Eduardo Puga Rosas, 29, 2329 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jorge Dominiguez Torres, 34, 1437 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Luke David Buchanan, 42, 233 N. 17th Ct., Brighton, CO. Amended court decision. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for six days served. Restitution $5,944.92. Fees $180.

Vicente Cobo-Rivera, 22, 3311 S. 114th Ave., Tulsa, OK. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Tiffany Lestacia McGowan, 24, 1179 7th St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. $200.

Nov. 24

Michale Allen Dieser, 29, 1121 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jessica Eloise Sandoval, 42, 6312 Bloomington Ave., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 25

Robert Charles Anderson, 44, Mower County Jail, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for 13 days, credit for 13 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Dante Ali Miller, 30, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. 10/30/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 11/4/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 28

Yarieta Danixa Avritt, 29, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Gunnar Joseph Goplen, 29, 708 Filmore Ave. S., Wagoner, OK. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Lucas Joshua Hanson, 20, 1215 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Dustin Samuel Hrubetz, 42, 5 Woodlake Dr., Clear Lake, IA. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

Hayley Therese Iverson, 25, 710 S. Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damaged property. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $175. Diversion Program for one year. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $175. Diversion Program for one year.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.