Duplicate Bridge results announced Published 3:36 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played weekly at the Senior Center in Austin on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with a start time of 11:30 a.m. Players come from Rose Creek, Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea and Austin. Tuesday there were seven teams, and winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Romelle Enderson and Jim Fisher

Wednesday games saw five full tables playing, and winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher