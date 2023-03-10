Duplicate Bridge results announced

Published 3:36 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate Bridge is played weekly at the Senior Center in Austin on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with a start time of 11:30 a.m. Players come from Rose Creek, Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea and Austin. Tuesday there were seven teams, and winners were the following:

  • First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
  • Third: Romelle Enderson and Jim Fisher

Wednesday games saw five full tables playing, and winners were the following:

  • First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

