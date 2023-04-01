Duplicate bridge results given Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Nine teams played duplicate bridge Tuesday, and 13 teams played on Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.

Tuesday winners

First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Second: Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Third: Connie Johnson and Dave Lilomen

Forth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fifth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Wednesday winners

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth/Fifth tie: Dick Heuton and Scott Richardson; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters