Duplicate bridge results given
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023
Nine teams played duplicate bridge Tuesday, and 13 teams played on Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.
Tuesday winners
First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
Second: Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
Third: Connie Johnson and Dave Lilomen
Forth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fifth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
Wednesday winners
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Fourth/Fifth tie: Dick Heuton and Scott Richardson; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters