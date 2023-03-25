Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, with a start time of 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday winners playing 11 teams were the following:

First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Fifth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Wednesday winners, playing 11 teams, were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood.

The senior lunchroom opens at 11 a.m., and many people eat lunch before play starts.