Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, with a start time of 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday winners playing 11 teams were the following:
- First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
- Fifth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Wednesday winners, playing 11 teams, were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fourth: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
- Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood.
The senior lunchroom opens at 11 a.m., and many people eat lunch before play starts.