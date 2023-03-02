Elsie Margaret Amanson

Elsie Margaret (Johnson) Amanson, 101, passed away February 27, 2023, at her residence in Albert Lea with her family by her side.

Born July 31, 1921 in Faribault, MN, she was the daughter of Henry and Christina (Lurkens) Johnson. In 1941, Elsie was united in marriage to Ralph Amanson; together they raised their son, Larry, until Ralph’s passing in 1993.

An elegant couple of the times, Elsie and Ralph would get gussied up and go out dancing. Elsie’s favorite activities included traveling, whether it was a cruise to Hawaii or a road trip within the states. She took great joy in cooking and baking various goodies. Her son recounts his friends showing up every Saturday because those were the days Elsie would bake breads and desserts for the week. Elsie enjoyed passing the time by reading. Her strong faith was apparent in her love of reading the Bible daily. She would often let loose by shopping and playing card games like 500 with her granddaughter, Cassie. A woman of strong work ethic, Elsie drove well into the age of 90 and kept her witty spunk until her final days. The love Elsie held for her family rose above all else in her long life.

In addition to her late husband, Ralph Amanson, Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Christina Johnson; her sister, Dorothy Johnson; and her brother, Ray Johnson.

Left to cherish Elsie’s memory are her son, Larry Amanson; grandchildren, Cassie (Cole) Matthies and Corey Amanson; great-grandchildren, Lynden Matthies, Emmett Matthies, Ryanne Swalve-Matthies, Alexis Swalve-Matthies, Ava Amanson, Wyatt Amanson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic providers and Hospice Program for their wonderful care.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, 11:00 AM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor John Mitchem will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.